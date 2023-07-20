Brokerages Set Crane (NYSE:CR) Target Price at $106.00

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Up 0.3 %

Crane stock opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.80 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Crane by 769.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.