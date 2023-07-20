Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target at $108.82

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.82.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

