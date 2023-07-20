Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT at $16.55

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

