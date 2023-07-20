Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up to $18.22

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $18.76. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 1,209 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 77,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

