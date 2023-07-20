Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $237.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

