Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,010.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Starbucks stock opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.