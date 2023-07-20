Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 120.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $149.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average is $140.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.