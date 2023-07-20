Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $403.79 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $409.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.62 and its 200-day moving average is $339.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.