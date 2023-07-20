Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 435,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $157.98 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.