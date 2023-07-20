BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Down 1.6 %

BSQR opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.30. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

