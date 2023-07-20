Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 434,100 shares. Currently, 29.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bullfrog AI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BFRG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 147,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26. Bullfrog AI has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bullfrog AI
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.