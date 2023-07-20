Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 434,100 shares. Currently, 29.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFRG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 147,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26. Bullfrog AI has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.