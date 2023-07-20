Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 434,100 shares. Currently, 29.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFRG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 147,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26. Bullfrog AI has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

