C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $273.22 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,650 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 3.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.29% of American Tower worth $273,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.43.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

