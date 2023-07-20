C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $332.44 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,641 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 90,785 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 4.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.19% of Adobe worth $332,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $527.17 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

