C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 177.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,680 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $228.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

