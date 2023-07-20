C WorldWide Group Holding A S Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,930 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

