Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CABA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 111,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $416.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Transactions at Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $259,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 622.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

