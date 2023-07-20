Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCTS. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 413.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 869,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 700,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 964.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,192,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 1,080,509 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 80.2% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 346,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCTS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,096. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

