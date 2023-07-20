Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) CEO Acquires $49,000.00 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) CEO Scott S. Slater bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cadiz Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $271.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.60. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Institutional Trading of Cadiz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the first quarter valued at about $7,066,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 55.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

