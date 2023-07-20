Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

CPT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.12. 577,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $147.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

