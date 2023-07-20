Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Camtek by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.