Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.85.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $63.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.