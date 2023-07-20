Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 176.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of AgileThought from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

AgileThought Stock Down 2.1 %

AGIL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 26,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.25. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 1,348,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

