Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.22

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 60757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $916.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 741.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

