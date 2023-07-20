Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb Sells 903 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Daniel Mouadeb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,836,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,448. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.12. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.48.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.