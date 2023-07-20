Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.87 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

