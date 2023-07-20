Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CSWC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. 537,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $796.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 194.59%.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

