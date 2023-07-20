Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Up 14.7% in June

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDIOW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease risk assessment test. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

