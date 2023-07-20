CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Update

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,880,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 21,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $1,330,600.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,210 shares of company stock worth $24,711,927. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in CarMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. 696,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

