Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

