Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.07

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and traded as high as $34.19. Carriage Services shares last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 67,545 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSV. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,491.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 34.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

