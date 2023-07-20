Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) PT Raised to $7.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of TAST opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solel Partners LP increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 669,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 378,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

