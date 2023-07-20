Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) PT Raised to $7.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.
Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of TAST opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.06.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
