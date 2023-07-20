Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casa Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 220.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 63,339.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

CASA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

