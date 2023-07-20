Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Cascadia Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors, including advanced technologies comprising robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

