Casper 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.27 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $398.16 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,874,928,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,184,785,533 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,872,885,123 with 11,182,860,655 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03561308 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,379,833.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

