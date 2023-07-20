Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 87.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 million, a PE ratio of 124.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

