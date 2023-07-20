CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $41.54 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021542 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,803.21 or 1.00088362 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05059923 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $5,212,759.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.