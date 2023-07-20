Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.32. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 1,335 shares changing hands.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $456.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.45%.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
