Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.32. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 1,335 shares changing hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $456.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.