Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 214,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

