Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. 260,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 230,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Central Puerto Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 266,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

