Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. 260,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 230,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
