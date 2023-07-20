Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $18.64 million and $379,290.18 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.31382962 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $263,481.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

