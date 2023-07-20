Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.37

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.37 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 4520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Century Communities Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $461,966,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Century Communities by 584.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

