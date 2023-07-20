Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 902,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 200,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

