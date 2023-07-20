Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.17. 1,918,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,116,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

