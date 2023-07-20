Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

