China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 15.0% in June

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

China Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHNR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 8,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

