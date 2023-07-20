China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 663,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,626.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRGGF remained flat at $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Resources Gas Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC raised China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

