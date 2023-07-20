Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.41. 2,488,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,322,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $213.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

