Citigroup Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $67.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

