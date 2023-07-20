Citigroup Increases Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $15.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,619 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

