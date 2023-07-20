Citigroup Lowers Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $1.50

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Sonder from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lowered Sonder from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Sonder Stock Performance

SOND stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Sonder has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Insider Transactions at Sonder

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Sonder had a negative net margin of 51.65% and a negative return on equity of 4,207.08%. The company had revenue of $120.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million.

In other news, CFO Dominique Bourgault bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sonder by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonder by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

